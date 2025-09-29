“Is Shyamkanu Mahanta a VVIP?”: Utpal Sarma Questions Assam Police Action

Amid the ongoing investigation into the untimely death of singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) President Utpal Sarma has raised questions over the alleged impunity enjoyed by key accused. Utpal Sarma also pointed out the inability of Assam Police’s Cyber Cell to track the whereabouts of the accused.

“Reports have surfaced claiming that Shyamkanu Mahanta has already been detained in Singapore. However, his Facebook post claims that “he is coming soon”. Is Shyamkanu Mahanta a VVIP? He and Siddharth Sharma have been writing in social media. Is Assam Police's Cyber cell so weak that they are not able to trace the duo's location? Why can’t the Assam Police arrest them and other members of the Singapore Assam Association,” questioned furious Utpal Sarma.

“An offender should be treated like an offender. The police must drag them back to Assam from wherever they are,” he added.

Sarma has also demanded that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) step in to probe the “huge wealth accumulated by Siddharth Sharma.

