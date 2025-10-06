The Zubeen Garg case is taking an increasingly political turn. What began as a tragedy in Singapore has now turned into a tangle of selective leaks, poisoning rumours, and moral insinuations — raising a pointed question: is the government trying to end the Zubeen mania before it becomes a political inconvenience?

In the days following Zubeen’s death, Assam stood united like never before. Grief erased the lines of religion and politics — Hindus, Muslims, tea garden workers, and urban youth mourned together. But that rare moment of unity may have unsettled those who thrive on division.

AJP leader Jagadish Bhuyan believes so. “For the first time since 2016, Assam saw total communal harmony. That’s politically inconvenient. The attempt now seems to be to end the Zubeen mania quickly,” Bhuyan said.

The emotional unity that followed the singer’s death has pushed Assam’s usual Hindu–Muslim polarisation politics to the background — something, he says, the BJP can ill afford with elections just four to five months away.

And then, one after another, came the “leaks” — about poisoning, personal life, and “grounds of arrest.”

Instead of clarity, the investigation has been marked by speculation. Selective information from the CID has reached social media and friendly channels, giving the impression that Zubeen’s legacy is being slowly dismantled.

Congress leader Mira Barthakur Goswami has questioned why the government is urging people to “appeal” to parents of those members of the Assam Association of Singapore who were on the yacht that night, rather than enforcing the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to bring them to India.

The pattern has deepened public doubt — but what followed from within Zubeen’s own circle added a twist.

Zubeen’s long-time bandmate Partha Pratim Goswami has smelled rat and questioned the very credibility of the “poisoning” narrative.

“If Zubeen was really poisoned, how did Singapore allow everyone from that yacht to fly back to India? Singapore’s laws are the strictest in the world. A single trace of poison in the post-mortem would have landed them behind bars immediately. Singapore police don’t let such cases slip — so who is spreading these stories here? Someone, somewhere, is playing the rat.”

His words cut through the fog of politics and point toward what many now feel — that the noise around poisoning is serving someone’s interest, not justice.

Observers believe the state’s silence over selective leaks is telling. Each rumour chips away at the public’s faith — and slowly drags the conversation away from Zubeen’s music, unity, and emotional legacy.

The Zubeen Garg investigation now looks less like a quest for truth and more like an exercise in narrative control. There is, unmistakably, something fishy — not in the evidence, but in the intent behind how it’s being told.

