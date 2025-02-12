Is the Tide Turning Against Influencers? Guwahati Police Launches Major Investigation

In a significant development, the Guwahati Police has filed an FIR against several well-known YouTubers and social media influencers for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions in a show titled India's Got Latent. Following the registration of the case, a team from the Guwahati Crime Branch has arrived in Mumbai to continue the investigation.

Advertisment

The team has been tasked with bringing five prominent YouTubers—Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay Raina—to Guwahati for questioning. The Mumbai police have issued notices to the individuals, instructing them to appear in Guwahati in four days.

The investigation is focused on their involvement in the controversial event, and further individuals connected to the program may also come under scrutiny.

Additionally, the CID is following up on a podcast where financial influencer Abhishek Kar made controversial and inappropriate comments about women from Mayong village, known for its association with mysticism and folk medicine.

Kar’s remarks, which discussed the village’s "tantric practices" and the ability to allegedly transform individuals into animals and back into humans, were deemed obscene.

Abhishek Kar had been permitted to leave earlier on Tuesday under certain conditions, but the CID is now considering further action and may summon him again for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing, with the Assam Police and CID continuing their efforts to thoroughly probe the matter.

Also Read: Finfluencer Abhishek Kar Faces Assam CID Probe Over ‘Tantric Practices’ Remark