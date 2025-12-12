Is the Wait Finally Over in the Zubeen Garg Death Probe?

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police’s Crime Investigation Department (CID) will today submit the charge sheet in the mysterious death case of Assam’s beloved, Zubeen Garg, who passed away under unexplained circumstances in Singapore on September 19.

According to officials, the SIT has prepared a voluminous 3,500-page charge sheet, which is scheduled to be filed at 11 AM. The team has so far arrested seven individuals linked to the case. The information was formally shared by SIT chief Munna Prasad Gupta during a recent press conference.

The charge sheet will be submitted in CID case number 18/25, while the investigation in the parallel case 19/25 will continue. As part of the probe, the SIT has interrogated over 300 people, reflecting the scale and sensitivity of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking in Dibrugarh on Tuesday, said that once the charge sheet is submitted, the SIT or police will have completed their responsibility. The judicial process will then move forward as per established procedures.

The Chief Minister urged all stakeholders and the public to “maintain faith in the court” as the case enters the next crucial phase.

