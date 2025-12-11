'This Charge Sheet Won’t Deliver Justice' : Akhil Gogoi on Zubeen Garg Case

Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has strongly criticized the filing of the charge sheet in the investigation of singer Zubeen Garg’s death, saying the document falls short of delivering justice.

Speaking to the media, Gogoi said, “Tomorrow, the eyes of the entire state will be on Zubeen Garg’s charge sheet. We all hope for a fair investigation. However, I know this charge sheet will not provide justice.”

He pointed out that the charge sheet only highlights the alleged motive behind the murder, as suggested by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “The charge sheet mentions why Zubeen Garg was killed – whether for money or other reasons. But it does not identify who committed the murder or how it was carried out. Simply stating the motive is not enough,” Gogoi added.

The MLA reiterated that filing a charge sheet without naming the perpetrators or explaining the method of the crime leaves the investigation incomplete.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is scheduled to submit the charge sheet in court tomorrow in connection with the high-profile murder case. Registered as FIR No. 18/2025, the case has seen exhaustive investigations, with the SIT preparing a detailed document spanning over 3,500 pages.

Officials confirmed that more than 300 individuals were interrogated during the investigation. The upcoming charge sheet is expected to outline the evidence and allegations against the accused, marking a significant step toward the trial.

Currently, seven individuals remain in judicial custody: organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, manager Siddharth Sharma, singer Amritprabha Mahanta, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, cousin Sandipan Garg (DSP), and PSOs Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora.



