Is There More to Gogoi’s Pakistan Trip? Assam CM Says Yes

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday issued a public statement clarifying his 2013 visit to Pakistan and his wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi’s professional engagement with an international NGO, in an effort to put an end to political speculations and misinformation circulating in recent days.

Advertisment

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Gogoi stated, “My wife worked with an international non-governmental organization and was stationed in Pakistan for one year in 2011 as part of her official assignment. She continued working with the NGO until 2015.”

Responding to mounting political pressure, Gogoi further clarified, “I visited Pakistan once in 2013, and the visit was conducted in full compliance with the rules and regulations laid out by the Government of India.” This marks the first time the Congress leader has publicly addressed the matter.

However, shortly after Gogoi’s statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a pointed response on his official social media handle, claiming the controversy is far from over.

“Finally, Congress MP Shri Gaurav Gogoi has admitted that he visited Pakistan. But let us be very clear — this is just the beginning, not the end,” Sarma posted. “There exists every reasonable ground, supported by credible inputs and documented information, to suggest that Shri Gogoi has maintained proximity with the Pakistani establishment.”

Finally , Congress MP Shri Gaurav Gogoi has admitted that he visited Pakistan.

But let us be very clear — this is just the beginning, not the end.

What lies ahead is far more serious. There exists every reasonable ground, supported by credible inputs and documented… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 28, 2025

The Chief Minister also announced that the Assam government would disclose all findings related to the issue on September 10, once a Special Investigation Team (SIT) concludes its probe.

“The Government of Assam, committed to transparency and accountability, will make everything public on 10th September. The people of Assam and the nation deserve the truth — and they shall have it, in full,” Sarma added. He also launched a sharp attack on the Congress party and its leadership, stating, “The people will not forget — nor forgive — the Congress party and Shri Rahul Gandhi for deliberately promoting such a dangerous and compromised individual into the public life of our country.”

Gogoi’s statement comes amid rising political heat and social media scrutiny over his family’s ties, which he has strongly denied as baseless and misleading.

Also Read: Gaurav Gogoi Breaks Silence on 2013 Pakistan Visit, Clarifies Wife’s NGO Work