"Islamic Teachers Coming Into State Will Be Monitored": Assam CM amid Crackdown On Jihadis

Amid crackdown on jihadis in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the Islamic teachers coming into the state will be closely monitored by authorities.

A portal is also being developed where their details will be captured, he stated.

"We have laid down standard operating procedures. Locals must inform police if any religious teacher (Imam) coming outside of the state and are not known to them," CM Sarma told reporters.

"Police will verify the person and then he can carry out his religious teaching in the Madrassas," he said, adding that Muslims of Assam have been cooperating with the government in this process.

Currently, Assam doesn't have any government-run Madrassas as they have been converted into regular schools. Individual or privately-run Madrassas however continue to exist.

There were reports that some militants disguised as religious teachers sneaked into the state and silently go ahead with their subversive and anti-social activities.

Earlier today, two arrested suspected terrorists linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were sent to 7-police custody.

The two accused, identified as Abdus Subhan, Imam of Tinkunia Shantipur Mosque station and Jalaluddin Sheikh, Imam of Tilapara Natun Mosque, were arrested by Assam police in Goalpara district on Saturday.

According to Reddy, the arrestees had given logistic support to the Jihadi terrorists who came here from Bangladesh and during interrogation, they confessed to being members of AQIS and recruited Ansars/Sleeper Cells in Goalpara district.