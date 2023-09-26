IT Dept Raids Kaziranga Univ Owner's Residence, Office

The Income Tax department raided the residence, office and company belonging to Basant Khetan, owner of Assam Kaziranga University.
According to sources, a ten-member team from the IT department carried out the raid at three locations. The locations are Guwahati, Joypur and Jorhat.
It has come to the fore that Basant Khetan is currently in Italy.
Meanwhile, the department has refrained from revealing any details or information about the reason behind the raid to the media.
It may be mentioned that Basant Khetan is big businessman who is involved in businesses worth several crores, sources said.
Further details awaited.