"It Is Assembly's Decision": Assam CM on Ending Jumma Break

Previously, the Assembly adjourned its Friday sittings at 11 a.m. to allow Muslim members to attend namaaz, resuming after lunch. Under the new rule, proceedings will continue uninterrupted on Fridays, beginning at 9:30 a.m., in line with other days.

The order further emphasized that the amendment aimed to abolish a "colonial practice" designed to divide society along religious lines. The proposal to amend the rule was first presented to the Rules Committee, chaired by Speaker Daimary, who noted that the change was necessary to align with the secular nature of the Constitution. The committee unanimously supported the proposal.