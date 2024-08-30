"It Is Assembly's Decision": Assam CM on Ending Jumma Break

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has clarified that the decision to abolish the two-hour adjournment for Jumma prayers in the state legislative assembly was made collectively.
Earlier today, the Assam Legislative Assembly officially amended a longstanding rule that allowed a two-hour Jumma break on Fridays, historically observed to facilitate Muslim legislators in offering their prayers. The move has been met with criticism from several opposition leaders.
CM Sarma emphasized that the decision was not unilateral but a collective resolution of the assembly. He noted that the Assembly Rules Committee, which includes members from the minority community, was involved in the decision-making process.
"In 1937, the Muslim League was ruling Assam and Sir Syed Saadulla was the CM, he made this rule that every Friday there would be a 2-hour break for Jumma ki namaz. Today our MLAs decided that we come to the Assembly for work, so we don't want a 2-hour break. There are members from the minority community in our Assembly rules committee, so everyone has taken this decision. This is not my decision, it is the Assembly's decision," CM Sarma stated while addressing reporters on Friday.
Previously, the Assembly adjourned its Friday sittings at 11 a.m. to allow Muslim members to attend namaaz, resuming after lunch. Under the new rule, proceedings will continue uninterrupted on Fridays, beginning at 9:30 a.m., in line with other days.
The order further emphasized that the amendment aimed to abolish a "colonial practice" designed to divide society along religious lines. The proposal to amend the rule was first presented to the Rules Committee, chaired by Speaker Daimary, who noted that the change was necessary to align with the secular nature of the Constitution. The committee unanimously supported the proposal.