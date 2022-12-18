FIFA WC 2022: Argentina 2-0 Lead in First Half Against France

Argentina came out all guns blazing as captain Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria's strikes gave Argentina a 2-0 lead in the first half against France in the ongoing FIFA World Cup finals at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

Argentina led France 2-0 at halftime after Messi netted his sixth goal of the tournament and Angel Di Maria doubled the advantage from a thrilling counter-attack.

Lionel Messi's Argentina began the match on a positive note as Julian Alvarez was provided with a small opportunity to test Hugo Lloris. Alvarez came close twice in the first five minutes. The first time, the ball was passed by Di Maria to him very close to the Argentina goalkeeper. He was offside though but the next shot came from a distance three minutes later and that was straight at Lloris.

A fine move by Argentina saw Mac Allister finding an opportunity to shoot. His shot, however, went straight into the hands of France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Messi, with another excellent attacking contribution from midfield as he unleashed Angel di Maria, who dribbled into the box before lining up a shot for Rodrigo de Paul. The shot, however, was blocked.

Within 14 minutes of the game, Kylian Mbappe found himself with some space on the left wing but the move didn't materialise. Emiliano Martinez efficiently collected the ball to put the attack to an end.

Angel di Maria was brought down in the penalty box by Ousmane Dembele. Di Maria fell down inside the French box after Dembele's tackle. Lionel Messi made no mistake from the spot and beat France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. A calm penalty from the Argentine to score his 6th goal of the World Cup and took Argentina 1-0 ahead in the 23rd minute of the game.