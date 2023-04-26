IYC Chief Srinivas BV Appeals in Gauhati HC

Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV on Wednesday appealed to Gauhati High Court to dismiss the complaint filed by expelled Assam Congress Youth leader Angkita Dutta.

This comes after the youth leader was summoned by both Guwahati Police and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in an alleged harassment case file by Angkita Dutta.

Srinivas had been summoned by Guwahati Police to appear on May 2, before the Karnataka Assembly election that is scheduled to be held on May 10, for questioning in connection with the harassment case filed by former woman president of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress, Angkita Dutta at the police station.

In a notice dated April 23, Moitrayee Deka, additional deputy commissioner of police (East Guwahati) directed the Youth Congress national president to refrain from commiting any offence in future and not tamper with the evidence in the case.

The notice also asked him to not make any threat, inducement or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

As per the notice he will have to appear before the court whenever required, will join the investigation of the case and cooperate in the investigation, will disclose all the facts truthfully and will produce all relevant documents required.

Besides, the notice said that he will have to render his full cooperation and will not allow the destruction of any evidence relevant for the trial of the case.

“Failure to attend/comply with the terms of this notice can render you liable for arrest under section 41A (3) and (4) of CrPC,” the notice read.