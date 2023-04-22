Breaking: Angkita Dutta Expelled With AICC Approval

Angkita Dutta has been expelled from the Indian National Congress for her alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

The decision was taken by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Saturday and she has been expelled from the primary membership of the party for a period of six years.

A suspension letter was issued by the. AICC saying, “Hon’ble Congress President has expelled Dr. Angkita Dutta, Assam Pradesh Youth Congress from the primary membership of the party, for six years, for her anti-party activities, with immediate effect.”

The expulsion order comes after several complaints were received against Angkita Dutta for her alleged involvement in activities that went against the party's interests. Despite several warnings and notices issued to her, she failed to mend her ways, leading to her expulsion.