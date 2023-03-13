JAFPO Organizes Convention on Drawbacks of Online Sale of Medicines

The Joint Action Forum of Pharmaceutical Organizations (JAFPO) organized a convention sponsored by four organizations on “Online sale of medicine and its impact on people’s health and pharmaceutical distribution”.

The convention was presided by P.C. Sarmah, President Assam Pharmaceutical Association (APA). Besides, the convention was attended by Dr. Navanil Baruah, noted social activist and neurosurgeon and Dr. Hemanga Baishya, President, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dispur Branch, Brigadier Sri Ranajit Borthakur, EX Chairman APSC, Sri Anil Kumar Sarmah, Ex Senior Inspector of Drugs and Sri Phulen Choudhary, Ex Senior Inspector of Drugs to dias.

The prime objective of the convention was briefed by Dr. N.L. Agarwala, President, Chemists and Druggists Association of Assam, Sri Ranjan Deka, Secretary, Assam Pharmaceutical Association, Sri Biren Barman, President, Association of Advanced Pharmacists Practitioners, Sri Amitabh Ghosh on behalf of Medical and Sales Reprehensive Union (CRU-NER).

Dr Navanil Baruah explained about the role of neighborhood pharmacy in providing health services to the cluster of residents in a particular area. He said that the online services cannot provide such services as known pharmacies are always better than unknown suppliers.

Further, online practice of medicines is danger to public health as there is no guarantee of supplying standard medicines and privacy of patient data is not protected under online sale of medicines.

Dr. Baruah also highlighted the huge unemployment situation, which may arise, if the retail and wholesale pharma distributors thrown out of employment by big online corporate players.

Sri Ranjit Borthakur said that customers are always happy getting more and more discount. However, the customer awareness is necessary about the risk of such purchase of medicines online.

Sri Anil Sarmah explained that there is no provision of online sale by vendors under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and rules 1945 and Pharmacy Act 1948. No law exists for online supply of medicines in our country.

Moreover, Sri P.C. Sarma, President, Assam, Pharmaceutical Association requested to continue awareness drive against online sale of of medicines and its impact on public.