Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine Inaugurated in Silchar

The Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the state-of-the-art complex of Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) in Assam’s Silchar on Sunday.
The newly opened institute is the first such center in the Northeast on Unani medicine, which is a traditional medicinal practice among the Ayush systems.
The new complex spread over an area of 3.5 acres is built with an investment of Rs 48 crores. The complex was developed by the National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC), a Government of India enterprise. It was handed over to Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush, government of India.
Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Ayush system of medicine has reinvigorated its acceptability among people once again after the proven results have benefitted lakhs of people during the pandemic. The effectiveness of Ayush system of medicine in enhancing the quality of life of people is a proven fact that’s why we are working on a medical system, where the best of contemporary medicine can be supplemented with the traditional medicinal practices of Ayush."
Adding further, Sonowal said, “Unani is one of the most celebrated traditional medicines, not only in India but in other countries as well. It is a matter of great pride that this state-of-the-art institute on Unani medicine is now functional from Silchar to help people avail effective treatment and regain quality of life. The major benefit of this medicine is that it addresses the prevention and treatment of diseases by using herbal remedies.”
The newly built complex of RRIUM, which will be under CCRUM, the apex government organization for research in Unani Medicine, will be providing a wide range of patient care services along with conducting scientific research on different aspects, fundamental and applied, of Unani Medicine, and on diseases which are more prevalent in the Northeast, especially in Assam.
The centre is also equipped to screen patients with Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like cardiac, pulmonary, stroke, cancer and diabetes. With a special focus on children, the centre will also provide health checkups for school children and provide effective treatment to those found to be in distress.
The centre also aims to assess Temperament (Mizaj) of patients with different ailments. The state of art complex of RRIUM is equipped with specialised OPD clinics in General, Research, Ilaj-bit-Tadbeer (Regimenal), Specialized Ilaj-bit-Tadbeer (Regimenal) therapies, Mother & Child Health (MCH) and Geriatrics.
The institute will screen for non-communicable Diseases in the Northeast Population visiting to the institute. The institute will also organise IEC campaigns about the potential of Unani Medicine & create awareness around prevention and preservation of health about preventive/prophylactic aspect of Ayush in different communicable and non-communicable diseases.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries including cabinet minister Parimal Shuklabaidya, Silchar MP Dr Rajdeep Roy, Karimganj MP Kripanath Mallah, MLA of Udharbandar, Mihir Kanti Shome, among others.