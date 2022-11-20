Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine Inaugurated in Silchar

The Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the state-of-the-art complex of Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM) in Assam’s Silchar on Sunday.

The newly opened institute is the first such center in the Northeast on Unani medicine, which is a traditional medicinal practice among the Ayush systems.

The new complex spread over an area of 3.5 acres is built with an investment of Rs 48 crores. The complex was developed by the National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC), a Government of India enterprise. It was handed over to Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine (CCRUM), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ayush, government of India.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Ayush system of medicine has reinvigorated its acceptability among people once again after the proven results have benefitted lakhs of people during the pandemic. The effectiveness of Ayush system of medicine in enhancing the quality of life of people is a proven fact that’s why we are working on a medical system, where the best of contemporary medicine can be supplemented with the traditional medicinal practices of Ayush."