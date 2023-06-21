Jagati Nature Care Observes 9th International Yoga Day

The 9th International Yoga Day was observed at Jagati Nature Care on Wednesday. The theme for this year is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'one world-one family.
The Jagati Nature Care had a session in the morning 6:30 am, the students of yoga were called and given certificates for their dedication towards yoga. Around 50 plus students turned up.
The chief guest was a human performance specialist Bhaskar Borah, a trainer to Ranjit Trophy player, IPL players, politicians, olympics player etc.
Also, a session with the Lions club of Gauhati and FICCI FLO Northeast Chapter was conducted where more than 30 plus members turned up.
Later, a Jersey/T-Shirt of Jagati Nature Care was launched for all its students and open merchandise.
It may be mentioned that Jagati Nature Care is one of the best Naturopathy Ayurveda Yoga Wellness Center in the Northeast India with all the amenities and 1000 plus successful patient cure.
Further, various camps in Upper Assam were conducted to mark 9th International Yoga Day, where more than 500 people turned up for the following camps in Sivasagar, Nazira and Simalguri localities.
Meanwhile, to mark the 100 days count down in the run up of 9th International Yoga Day, more than 1000 people turned up in an event conducted under the aegis of Jagati Nature in Gangtok state of Sikkim.