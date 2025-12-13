Jagiroad College: Scooters for Top Students, Foundation Stone for Modern Science Building Laid

During an event at Jagiroad College (Autonomous), Minister Hazarika also attended the distribution of scooters to meritorious students under the Assam Government’s Pragyan Bharati Award scheme.

Out of 82 students, five were formally awarded scooters in a ceremony held on Saturday, where the recipients expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister Pijush Hazarika.

In addition, Minister Hazarika laid the foundation stone for a new two-storey science building at Jagiroad College, which is being constructed at an estimated cost of nearly 5 crore, supported by a special grant from the Chief Minister.

The announcement was made by Minister Pijush Hazarika that this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are scheduled to visit Assam. PM Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Guwahati Airport and the new unit of Namrup Fertiliser Factory.

HM Amit Shah will unveil a 5,000-seat auditorium, the Batadrava project, and the Police Commissioner’s office in Guwahati.

