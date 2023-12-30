Jail Warden Arrested for Drug Peddling in Assam's Dhubri

A jail warden of Assam's Dhubri district jail was apprehended for allegedly peddling contraband tablets inside the prison premises, reports said on Saturday.
The accused have been identified as Bibhajan Basumatary. He was reportedly caught red-handed by a colleague at the jail gate.
As per sources, banned narcotics and psychotropic substances were recovered from Basumatary's possession during a routine check at the district jail gate.
Subsequently, the matter was reported to the Jail Superintendent who lodged an FIR and promptly handed him over to the local police. A case has been registered under the Dhubri Police Station Case No. 526/23.
Reports said that the court remanded Basumatary to police custody for two days.
The incident has sparked worries about the security procedures in prisons, leading officials to reassess and enhance current measures to stop the illegal transportation of prohibited items into correctional facilities.
On Thursday, a Home Guard jawan, who was found peddling drugs in Guwahati’s Khanapara area was arrested by the Dispur police. The arrest came after a video surfaced on social media, showing the accused jawan identified as Rubul Ali selling drugs while on duty under the Khanapara flyover. In the video, Rubul was approached by a few addicts to purchase the drugs. Unaware of the camera, he was seen selling the drugs to them.