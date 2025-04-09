Jan Shatabdi Express Engine Detaches in Assam's Lakhimpur, Reconnected Later

Several passengers narrowly escaped a major tragedy on Wednesday when the engine of the Jan Shatabdi Express detached in Assam's Lakhimpur district, leaving the coach stranded.

Advertisment

The incident occurred in Lakhimpur’s Silonibari while the train No. 12178 was moving from North Lakhimpur towards Guwahati.

As per sources, the detached engine traveled nearly four kilometers ahead, causing panic among the passengers aboard the disconnected coach.

Approximately an hour later, senior railway officials arrived at the scene and successfully reconnected the engine with the coach. The train then resumed its journey towards Guwahati.

The timely intervention of railway authorities helped prevent any casualties and ensured the safe continuation of the train's journey.