Fierce Storms Hit Lakhimpur & West Karbi Anglong, Homes Destroyed

Lakhimpur witnessed a fierce storm accompanied by heavy rain, severely affecting transportation in various areas. On the Laluk-Bihpuria connecting road, fallen trees and electricity poles obstructed traffic, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded. A driver somehow managed to escaped the accident.

In Nahorani's Karipukhuri area, the storm caused significant destruction, blowing away the roof of the house belonging to Biren Saikia. The extremely poor family's home was left exposed as the tin sheets were carried away by the strong winds. The damage resulted in the loss of all household belongings, leaving the family in distress.

Another powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain caused widespread destruction in Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong, affecting several areas, including Philangpi, Priloo, Kheroni, Matikhola, Ampathar, and Chengbong. Huge trees were uprooted, breaking power lines and disrupting electricity supply, while roads were also blocked.

Within moments, several families lost their homes as the storm ravaged residential structures, along with betel nut and banana plantations. Over 20 families lost their home across the region. Additionally, the powerful storm destroyed a school building, leaving it in ruins.