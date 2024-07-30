Japanese Encephalitis Kills 2-Year-Old Child, Middle-Aged Man in Assam

Two persons, including a 2-year-old child succumbed to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam on Tuesday.
In South Kamrup's Chaygaon locality, a prominent social and cultural figure and the 'Mouzadar' of Chamaria mouza identified Pankaj Choudhury breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) today.
According to sources, Choudhury had been undergoing treatment after suffering a fever about a month ago at a private hospital in Guwahati. However, he was later transferred to the GMCH when he was tested positive for JE.
Notably, JE outbreak continues to affect various regions of South Kamrup. As several people have been affected, local residents are urging authorities to take prompt action to address the situation.
In the second incident, a child hailing from Assam’s Gohpur Tea Estate reportedly lost his life due to JE while undergoing treatment at the GMCH. The child was admitted at the GMCH about a week ago. Sources have claimed that four more children of the tea estate have been infected by the virus.