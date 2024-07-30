Japanese Encephalitis Kills 2-Year-Old Child, Middle-Aged Man in Assam

In South Kamrup's Chaygaon locality, a prominent social and cultural figure and the 'Mouzadar' of Chamaria mouza identified Pankaj Choudhury breathed his last at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) today.

According to sources, Choudhury had been undergoing treatment after suffering a fever about a month ago at a private hospital in Guwahati. However, he was later transferred to the GMCH when he was tested positive for JE.