Japanese Encephalitis Claims Another Life In Nagaon Even As Floods Recede

Amid a sharp rise in Japanese Encephalitis, a mosquito-borne disease, in the wake of floods in Assam, a woman died from the virus in Kampur on Thursday.
The deceased woman has been identified as Moromi Devi Bora, a resident of West Kawaimari in the Nagaon district of Assam. She died while receiving treatment at Nagaon Medical College and Hospital.
This comes after a 76-year-old woman succumbed to Japanese Encephalitis in the same district earlier in the day. The deceased woman was identified as Madhabi Bezbaruah, a resident of Bejar Gaon in Nagaon’s Barhampur, sources said.
Madhabi had been reportedly undergoing treatment at the GNRC in Guwahati for the past week. However, despite being brought back to her home after treatment, she passed away at her residence, reports added.
Meanwhile, three other Japanese Encephalitis patients are receiving treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
The flood condition in Assam has improved recently with only two rivers - Dikhou in Sivasagar and Disang at Nanglamuraghat currently flowing above the danger level, as per the latest report from Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
As of now, 184 villages under 21 revenue circles across nine districts of the state are affected by the floods. The affected districts are Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Hojai, Jorhat, Goalpara, and Nagaon.
A total of 24 relief camps are still operational catering to 1,953 inmates including 706 females and 424 children. No human lives have been lost in the last 24 hours, the report stated.