CWG 2022: Boxers Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghangas Clinches Gold

Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghangas won gold medals for the country in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Amit Panghal won the gold medal after defeating England's Kiaran Macdonald in the final of the men's flyweight 48-51 kg whereas Nitu Ghangas clinched the gold medal after defeating England's Demie-Jade Resztan in the final of the women's 48 kg category.

Amit Panghal was extremely dominant in the match and won it by 5-0. He won it on basis of points. He had entered the finals by defeating Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia in the semis by 5-0.

Meanwhile, Nitu won on basis of points by 5-0 over her English opponent.Ghangas was a notch above Resztan throughout the match. The English boxer was fighting well, but fell short in all three rounds as all five judges voted in favour of Ghangas.