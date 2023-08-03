Japanese Encephalitis Claims Two Lives In Assam

Vector-borne disease Japanese Encephalitis (JE) on Thursday claimed the lives of two individuals in Assam, sources said.
According to sources, one teenage girl named Sushmita Basumatary from Chirang’s Basugaon died after suffering from the disease.
In another case, Mukut Bhuyan, a prominent social media activist died while he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nagaon.
Earlier on August 1, the JE disease claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy in Assam’s Rupohihat.
The deceased was identified as Taibur Islam who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nagaon when he breathed his last at the hospital.
Last month, one child died of JE while several others were infected with the virus in Lakhimpur district.
JE is a viral brain infection that spreads through mosquito bites. The virus, found in pigs and birds, is passed to mosquitoes when they bite infected animals. There is no cure for the disease. Treatment is focused on relieving severe clinical signs and supporting the patient to overcome the infection.