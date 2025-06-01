Jatiya Yuva Bahini Slams Assam Govt as Ranganadi Flood Wrecks Assam

The Jatiya Yuva Bahini , the youth wing of Raijor Dal, has launched a scathing attack on the Assam government over the recent flood devastation in the Ranganadi region, accusing it of turning hydroelectric dams into "water bombs" instead of power-generating assets.

According to Jatiya Yuva Bahini, water released at a speed of 1,500 cubic meters per second from the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO)'s Ranganadi hydroelectric project wreaked havoc across the larger Ranganadi area. As per their statement, the sudden water release has affected 24,330 families across 241 villages. The situation became so dire that several people reportedly died in their sleep, unable to escape the flash flood. Families lost all belongings, cattle were swept away, and granaries were destroyed.

The organisation pointed out that the disaster was caused by just the 405 MW Ranganadi hydroelectric project. They raised concerns about the potential devastation that could be caused by larger projects like the 12,000 MW Siang project and the 2,500 MW Subansiri project, along with 137 other dam constructions in Arunachal Pradesh.

Jatiya Yuva Bahini warned that these massive dam projects pose serious threats to the lives, livelihoods, homes, and properties of people living in downstream Assam. “Is it enough for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make a single phone call to the Chief Minister and consider his responsibility fulfilled?” the Jatiya Yuva Bahini questioned.

They also criticised the state government's flood relief efforts, calling them inadequate and superficial. “Can one kilogram of rice, one kilogram of potatoes, and a litre of mustard oil compensate for the loss of human lives?” they asked.

The Jatiya Yuva Bahini has demanded assurance of safety and dignity for the affected citizens. They announced that today’s press conference marks the beginning of their protest, and if the government fails to guarantee people’s safety, a larger public movement will be launched on the streets.

