Assam: Lakhimpur Flooded After NEEPCO Releases Dam Water; 1 Dead, Over 200 Villages Submerged

Assam’s Lakhimpur district is reeling under a severe flood crisis after the Ronganadi river overflowed, following heavy rains and a sudden release of water from the Ronganadi dam. The situation turned critical when North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) authorities opened all the gates of the dam late last night, leading to a massive rush of water into the surrounding areas.

The floods have caused widespread destruction across the district. More than 230 villages have been submerged, forcing residents to abandon their homes and seek shelter elsewhere. Panic and chaos unfolded since the early hours of the morning, with people struggling to save belongings and livestock.

Floodwaters have entered houses, fields, and roads, completely paralysing normal life. In the Naoboicha-Gendheli area, the 15th National Highway is under water, cutting off road connectivity and isolating entire regions. With key roads submerged, movement of people and emergency services has become extremely difficult.

One tragic incident has been reported from Pahumora, where a man lost his life after being trapped inside his flooded home. His death has cast a shadow of grief over a community already battling the rising waters.

The floodwaters, believed to have surged due to an artificial rise in the river’s level, have left thousands in distress. Boats are being used in some areas to rescue stranded families, while others remain marooned with limited access to food and clean water.

Local authorities are on high alert and are trying to assess the damage. However, with water levels still rising in some places, the situation remains tense.

