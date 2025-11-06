Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Construction Triggers Massive Tree Felling in Chandrapur

Tree felling has begun in the Chandrapur forest area of Nizarapar,where 228 valuable trees are being cut to make way for the construction of a new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

The state government’s revenue department has already allocated 40 bighas of land in the residential area of the Thermal power project for the school.

The area houses 228 trees, including species like Segun (Tectona Grandis) and Gamar Tree (Gmelina arborea).

Authorities have planned to plant 2,228 saplings in compensation. The felling work was officially launched on Thursday.

However, environmentalists and concerned citizens are worried about the decision to cut the mature trees without ensuring proper transplantation.

This comes at a time when similar efforts in urban areas, like relocating large trees for the Fly Over project, have been carefully executed under the supervision of the Chief Minister.

Environmental groups and local organizations have repeatedly demanded tree preservation and replantation measures. The decision to fell 228 trees without proper relocation or conservation arrangements has raised significant concern among conservationists and the general public.

