Chandrapur: Recovered Dead Bodies Of Mother-Daughter Duo & The Tragedy

A heart-wrenching incident took place on Saturday morning in the Power House area of Chandrapur, where three members of a family were swept away by the strong currents of the Kalong River.

Advertisment

According to reports, Golapi Devi and her two daughters, Nilakshi Kumari and Pankita Kumari, had gone to the river to bathe. While bathing, the youngest daughter, Pankita, accidentally slipped into the river. In an attempt to rescue her, both her elder sister Nilakshi and their mother jumped in, but tragically, all three were swept away.

The missing woman's sister confirmed that Golapi Devi had only her two daughters with her. Her husband is currently in jail and is expected to be released on bail on April 25.

A resident shared that due to water scarcity in the area, despite the Jal Jeevan Mission initiative, residents often go to the river for daily chores, which poses serious safety risks. He added that he learned about the incident through a neighbor’s call.

Search operations were promptly launched by local authorities and rescue teams. Later, the bodies of Golapi Devi and the younger daughter, Pankita, were recovered. However, the search for the elder daughter, Nilakshi Kumari, is still ongoing at the time of this report.