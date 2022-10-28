Jayanta Baruah Conferred with ‘Bengmora Samannay Award 2022’

Chairman of Pratidin Media Network, Jayanta Baruah has been conferred with the ‘Bengmora Samannay Award 2022’.

Jayanta Baruah was given the award at the foundation day of the All Assam Matak Yuva Chatra Sanmilan organised in Dibrugarh’s Chabua on Friday.

Speaking at the occasion, Jayanta Baruah said, “It is a day to commemorate a glorious chapter in the history of Assam. The All Assam Matak Yuva Chatra Sanmilan first emerged in the year 1936. The organization was fully established in 1940.”

“I am really very thankful to all members of the Matak Yuva Chatra Sanmilan for selecting me for the honour. I hope that under the leadership of the organization, immense change would be brought in the society. I also hope that the women would also unite and turn into a strong force in the upcoming days,” he further added.