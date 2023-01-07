Sadin-Pratidin Owner Jayanta Baruah Attends AJYCP Biennial Conference

The owner of Sadin-Pratidin Group and Editor of Asomiya Pratidin Jayanta Baruah attended the third of 20th Biennial conference of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) in Assam's Chabua on Saturday.

Addressing the public at the event, he said, “Hemchandra Baruah compiled the Hemkosh to rescue the Assamese culture and language and left for heavenly abode. The compilation of Hemkosh was done when Assamese culture and language was facing crisis.”

Baruah said, “I still have the blood of nationalism flowing in my body.”

While recalling the launch of Sadin, Baruah became emotional and remembered AJYCP Leader Late Bipul Mahanta.

“Bipul Mahanta taught us to be inspired by nationalist thoughts. Without him, I would have been lost,” he said.

Jayanta Baruah urged to set up a digital control room under the leadership of AJYCP.