Jayanta Baruah Revels In Autumn's Beauty; Inaugurates Souvenir In Rampur

Sadin-Pratidin Chairman and Editor of Asomiya Pratidin daily, Jayanta Baruah on Wednesday complimented the beauty of autumn season while speaking at Rampur. Baruah was a guest and inaugurated a souvenir for the Rampur Anchalik Sarvajanin Durga Puja.
Notably, the occasion coincided with the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Durga Puja celebrations there. Having inaugurated the souvenir, Baruah remarked, "Autumn is such a season that inspires the creator for new creations."
"Dr Bhupen Hazarika also drew inspiration from the season with several works of his reflecting that," he added while wishing everyone gathered the best for the Durga Puja.
The event was attended by a large crowd with Pratidin Time political editor and senior journalist Nayan Pratim Kumar also in attendance.