Jayanta Baruah Sets the Stage for Conclave 2024: Calls For 'Dialogue Over Debate’

The third edition of ‘The Conclave 2024’ was inaugurated on Friday by Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal. The event commenced with a ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by a warm welcome from Sadin-Pratidin Group owner, Shri Jayanta Baruah.
In his opening remarks, Baruah highlighted the importance of the Conclave as an intellectually rich platform for addressing the pressing issues facing Northeast India. He stated, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome everyone to the third edition of the Conclave by the Pratidin Media network. An intellectually rich platform that holds a special place in the heart of every citizen in the north eastern state. We are deeply honored by the presence of the Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar ji, along with all the esteemed panelists. I am confident that the Conclave shall elevate today’s discussion. As a media organization, it is our duty to provide a platform to discuss pressing issues. It is equally important to find sustainable solutions via dialogue rather than high-pitched debates. Responsibility lies in the hands of media organizations to provide a platform and not to pass judgments. The Conclave is a way forward. All of us gathered here today are united by a commitment to address the unique challenges and opportunities of the Northeast India.
“From socio-economic development to preserving cultural heritage, ensuring peace and prosperity, and integration into the national mainstream, Delhi, as the national capital, offers the perfect backdrop for the dialogue exchange platform. Bringing influential voices from all spectrums, such as politics, business, academia, and media, to discuss and deliberate on important issues of the Northeast region. I hope this Conclave shall foster fruitful dialogue and the exchange of ideas, which shall ultimately contribute to the betterment of the region and work collectively towards actionable solutions. Once again, I warmly welcome each one of you to The Conclave 2024. Thank you, Dhankar Ji, for your presence here today, sir,” he concluded.
The Conclave 2024 is organized by the Pratidin Media Network in collaboration with Dalmia Cement and Annapurna and will be held at The Ashok hotel in New Delhi on October 5 and 6. Following the success of previous editions, this year’s event promises to elevate the dialogue further among policymakers, intellectuals, and key stakeholders regarding the Northeast's integration with national growth.
Today's itinerary includes seven sessions featuring insightful conversations and panel discussions. The day will kick off with a session on women and children’s safety, focusing on the fight against child trafficking, led by Nobel laureate and social activist Kailash Satyarthi in conversation with Smitakshi B Goswami, Director of the Sadin-Pratidin Group.
Following this, a panel discussion on climate change adaptation strategies will be moderated by Pratidin Time political editor Nayan Pratim Kumar, featuring experts such as Jatindra Sarma and Dr. Mitul Baruah.