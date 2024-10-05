Jayanta Baruah Sets the Stage for Conclave 2024: Calls For 'Dialogue Over Debate’

“From socio-economic development to preserving cultural heritage, ensuring peace and prosperity, and integration into the national mainstream, Delhi, as the national capital, offers the perfect backdrop for the dialogue exchange platform. Bringing influential voices from all spectrums, such as politics, business, academia, and media, to discuss and deliberate on important issues of the Northeast region. I hope this Conclave shall foster fruitful dialogue and the exchange of ideas, which shall ultimately contribute to the betterment of the region and work collectively towards actionable solutions. Once again, I warmly welcome each one of you to The Conclave 2024. Thank you, Dhankar Ji, for your presence here today, sir,” he concluded.

The Conclave 2024 is organized by the Pratidin Media Network in collaboration with Dalmia Cement and Annapurna and will be held at The Ashok hotel in New Delhi on October 5 and 6. Following the success of previous editions, this year’s event promises to elevate the dialogue further among policymakers, intellectuals, and key stakeholders regarding the Northeast's integration with national growth.