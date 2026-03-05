Assam Elections 2026: AGP Gets 21 Seats in BJP-Led NDA Alliance

The seat-sharing arrangement between the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the BJP for the upcoming elections has reportedly been finalised, with AGP set to contest 21 constituencies.

According to reliable sources, the list of seats allocated to AGP has already been prepared. However, the distribution has reportedly triggered discontent among party workers, with many questioning the terms of the alliance.

Sources indicate that several of the seats allotted to AGP are minority-dominated constituencies where the BJP traditionally struggles to secure victories. These include seats such as Sonai, Karimganj, Algapur, Katlicherra, and South Salmara–Mankachar.

At the same time, only a few constituencies with significant indigenous voter bases have been allocated to AGP. Among them are Bokakhat, Kaliabor, and Bongaigaon, which are expected to be contested by senior AGP leaders including Atul Bora, Keshab Mahanta, and Phani Bhusan Choudhury.

Other constituencies reportedly allotted to AGP include Barsola, Bajali, Barpeta, and Teok, while the party may also receive one seat in the Guwahati area, possibly Dimoria or Central Guwahati.

In Chabua–Lahowal, reports suggest there could be a friendly contest between AGP and BJP candidates. Party leader Ponakan Baruah is likely to face a direct contest with a BJP candidate in the constituency.

The reported seat distribution has also affected candidate selection within the party. For instance, Bhaven Bharali has reportedly been denied a ticket from Dergaon, while Prithviraj Rabha is expected to contest from Barsola instead of Tezpur.

Following the reported allocation, resentment has reportedly surfaced at the grassroots level within AGP, with party workers in several constituencies expressing dissatisfaction over the terms of the alliance and the distribution of seats.