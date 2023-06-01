Assam

Jayanta Mallabaruah Flags off FlyBig Flight Services To Silchar

FlyBig flight services will be operated between Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati and Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati.
Jayanta Malla Baruah Flags off FlyBig Flight Services To Silchar
Jayanta Malla Baruah Flags off FlyBig Flight Services To Silchar
Pratidin Time

Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallla Baruah on Thursday flagged off the second FlyBig Flight services between Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati with 63 passengers onboard.

FlyBig flight services will be operated between Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati and Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati.

Assam Tourist Development Coroporation (ATDCL) will support FlyBig through VGF funding and daily operation of flights in both the sectors will be decided mutually by both the parties.

The first Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati fly big service was flagged off on May 1, 2023.

Jayanta Malla Baruah Flags off FlyBig Flight Services To Silchar
Assam: ASTC Bus Bursts Into Flames at Tinsukia Depot
Jayanta Malla Baruah
Flybig

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/jayanta-malla-baruah-flags-off-fly-big-flight-services-to-silchar
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com