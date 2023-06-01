Jayanta Mallabaruah Flags off FlyBig Flight Services To Silchar

Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallla Baruah on Thursday flagged off the second FlyBig Flight services between Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati with 63 passengers onboard.
FlyBig flight services will be operated between Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati and Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati.
Assam Tourist Development Coroporation (ATDCL) will support FlyBig through VGF funding and daily operation of flights in both the sectors will be decided mutually by both the parties.
The first Guwahati-Dibrugarh-Guwahati fly big service was flagged off on May 1, 2023.