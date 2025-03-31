Jayanta Mallabaruah Predicts Congress’ Rout in Rabha Hasong Polls, Calls Party ‘Zero’

Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah launched a blistering attack on the Congress ahead of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections, asserting that the party faces an inevitable defeat.

Speaking at an election campaign meeting, Baruah claimed that Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah has already devised a script to rationalize the party’s impending loss.

He further alleged that even Borah’s close aides acknowledge Congress' decline in the elections.

Addressing the final campaign rally in the 36 No. Rani constituency on Wednesday, Baruah campaigned for BJP-AGP-backed candidate Pushpanjali Kumari Boro, who also has the support of the Rabha Joint Struggle Committee.

Expressing confidence in a sweeping victory for the ruling alliance across all 36 constituencies, he predicted Boro would secure the highest number of votes in her constituency.

Baruah also took a sharp jab at the opposition, dismissing Congress as irrelevant in the upcoming elections.

