Jeep & Elephant Safari at Kaziranga National Park to Remain Closed on April 6-7

Assam’s Forest Department has announced jeep safari and elephant safari in all ranges of the Kaziranga National Park to be closed for tourists on April 6 and 7.

This decision has been taken in view of the ‘Gaj Utsav 2023’.

A notice from the Divisional Forest Officer of the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division read, “In view of the celebration of ‘Gaj Utsav 2023’ organized by the Environment and Forest Department, Govt. of Assam and MoEF & CC, Govt. of India, the Jeep Safari & Elephant Safari in all ranges viz., Kaziranga, Bagori, Burapahar and Agortali shall be closed for tourists from 6th to 8th April, 2023.”

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Kaziranga on April 6 to take part in the celebrations of the Elephant Festival. President Murmu is scheduled to witness and enjoy the beautiful sights of the national park in a jeep and elephant safari.

It may be mentioned that, Gaj Utsav is a yearly organised festival held at the national park for the conservation and protection of Asiatic elephant. It is jointly organised by the forest department and tourism department with an aim to highlight and find ways to resolve increasing man-elephant conflict in the state.

Over hundreds of domestic Asiatic elephants, decorated from head to toe, participate in several programs such as parade, races, football and dance earning appreciations from the spectators.