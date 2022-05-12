Jeep Safari and Elephant Safari at Pobitora to be closed from May 16

The forest department of Assam has decided to close elephant safari and jeep safari service at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary for the tourist season 2021-2022 from May 16 (Monday).

This was stated in a notification issued by the Divisional Forest Officer of the Guwahati Wildlife Division on Wednesday.

Earlier, the forest department had extended the ‘jeep safari’ service at Kaziranga National Park till the end of this month. Modifying its previous notification, jeep safari in the national park was extended up to May 31 for the current tourist season 2021-22.

The modification was done in the interest of public service subject to the conditions of the road and further short notice to this effect.

