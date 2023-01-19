Jeep Safari for Tourists in Kaziranga National Park to Remain Closed on Feb 4

In view of the visit of G20 delegates, jeep safari at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam will remain closed on February 4 for general tourists.

This was informed by the Assam forest department on Wednesday.

The jeep safari will remain closed for general tourists in Bagori and Agoratoli ranges of the national park.

A notice from the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of eastern Assam wildlife division read, “In view of the visit of G20 delegates to Kaziranga National Park of 4 February, 2023, the Jeep Safari in Bagori, Kaziranga and Agoratoli Range will remain closed for general tourists."

The notice further said that elephant safari will be functioning as usual in both ranges.