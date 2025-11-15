Guwahati Police Foil Shopping Mall Robbery Plot; 4-Member Gang Arrested

The Basistha Police in Guwahati arrested a four-member robberygang from an apartment in Hatigaon’s Sizubari area, preventing what sources say could have been a major heist in the city. The gang was picked up from N R Residency lodge following an operation today morning.

Those arrested have been identified as Ainur Hussain (31), Idul Ali (24), Mahibul Ali (32) and Bipul Ahmed (38), all residents of Barpeta. Police said the group had been travelling from Barpeta to Guwahati in luxury vehicles to carry out robberies across different parts of the city.

According to sources, the gang had been planning a major robbery at a large shopping complex in Guwahati on Saturday. Acting on specific intelligence, a team led by Basistha Police Station in-charge Kapil Pathak launched an operation and apprehended the gang from a lodge in Hatigaon before they could execute their plan.

During the operation, police seized a Maruti Fronx vehicle bearing registration number 'AS-01-GG-3734', which was allegedly used for their crime runs. Police also recovered two Exide batteries, a C-clamp, two pliers and several other tools believed to have been used during previous robberies.

An investigation is underway to identify other members or associates linked to the gang.

