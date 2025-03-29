JFA Calls for Clear Definition of ‘Working Journalist’ Amid Controversy

The Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) has stressed the need for a clear distinction between journalists and working (or professional) journalists to avoid public confusion.

Advertisment

The forum stated that in a democratic country, anyone expressing views constructively through various mediums, including digital platforms, may be considered a journalist, regardless of their profession or media house affiliation. However, this definition does not apply to a working journalist, who must be solely engaged in journalism as a profession.

The JFA's statement comes amid controversy surrounding the recent arrest of a city-based journalist, with allegations that certain individuals have misrepresented his identity.

The forum pointed out that despite public queries from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and IPR Minister Pijush Hazarika, the Gauhati Press Club (GPC) has remained silent on whether its constitution allows a practicing lawyer to be a general member or hold an executive position while restricting freelance journalists with long-standing contributions.

JFA urged the government to use the term ‘working/practicing/professional journalist’ for those solely engaged in journalism to prevent further disputes.

The forum also suggested that instead of targeting the GPC, the government should consider allocating land for GPC member-journalists to establish a permanent office in the city. Additionally, JFA recommended that the GPC vacate its current location at the Ambari archaeological site, which holds historical significance dating back to the Sunga-Kushana dynasty (187 to 75 BCE), to facilitate its proper preservation and research.

Also Read: Journalists’ Forum Assam Demand Clarity on Police Actions Against Scribes