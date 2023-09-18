JFA Expresses Grief over Demise of Two Assamese Scribes

On the other hand, Dev Sarmah (editor of Mobility Outlook, India's newest media platform offering a holistic view of the mobility universe), died in Dubai on September 3, as he was on way to Germany for an assignment. Hailing from Digboi, Dev Sarmah (44) earlier worked for NE Sun, Auto Tech Review and Auto Monitor in New Delhi. He left behind wife and only daughter along with other close relatives and well wishers.