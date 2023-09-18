JFA Expresses Grief over Demise of Two Assamese Scribes

Journalists’ Forum Assam (JFA) on Monday expressed profound grief over the sudden and untimely demise of two Assamese scribes in two weeks and prays to the almighty to bless them with eternal peace.
JFA hopes that the families of Dhurva Saikia and Deepangshu Dev Sarmah will be able to bear the irreparable losses, as both the journalists left for heavenly abode very early.
Saikia used to work for Ajir Asom, Nagaland Post, etc and the journalist, who always raised voices for national causes, died on September 17, 2023 while undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College Hospital. Bachelor Saikia (60) left behind his younger brother Debojit Saikia (Advocate General of Assam) along with two sisters and a host of relatives.
On the other hand, Dev Sarmah (editor of Mobility Outlook, India's newest media platform offering a holistic view of the mobility universe), died in Dubai on September 3, as he was on way to Germany for an assignment. Hailing from Digboi, Dev Sarmah (44) earlier worked for NE Sun, Auto Tech Review and Auto Monitor in New Delhi. He left behind wife and only daughter along with other close relatives and well wishers.