Jibon Moran’s Last Rites to be Performed in Kakopathar Today

The last rites of the former senior leader of the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) Jibon Moran will be performed at Kakopathar in Tinsukia district on Monday.

Earlier today, his body of was brought from Doom Dooma to his native village at Kakopathar.

Moran’s last rites will be performed with full religious practices at his native village.

Thousands of people joined the procession on the streets while taking Moran’s body from Doom Dooma to his native village.

It may be mentioned that Jibon Moran passed away at the Apollo Hospital in Guwahati on the evening of August 27.

He was suffering from a serious health disorder. He was undergoing treatment for the same at the Apollo Hospital for the last one month.