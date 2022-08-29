Bloodbath On D-Street: Opening Bell Sees Sensex, Nifty Slide By Over 2%

Stock markets in India witnessed a sharp decline at the opening bell on Monday, taking cues from the global benchmarks as US markets plummeted following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell claiming that the central bank will not back down in its fight against rising inflation.

The Sensex traded at 57,524.27 points at 9.19 am today, down by 1,309.60 points or 2.23 per cent, while the Nifty traded at 17,181.90 points, down by 377.00 points or 2.15 per cent.

All Nifty 50 stocks traded firmly in the red, data from the National Stock Exchange pointed out.

In a speech to the central banking conference in Jackson Hole in Wyoming, Powell said that the US economy required a tight monetary policy “for some time” before the inflation is brought under control.

The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) focus right now is to bring the inflation back down to the targeted two per cent.

Powell said, “Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions. While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses.”