Kerala: School Girl Dies Of Food Poisoning, 18 Others Fall Sick

A teenage girl has died and at least 18 others have fallen sick due to suspected food poisoning after consuming “rotten shawarma” at a food stall in Kerala’s Kasargod district.

"A team of doctors including a paediatrician examined Devananda (deceased) but could not save her life. Rest a total of 18 students are admitted in the hospital and all of them are in stable condition," said a Medical Officer told ANI.

Meanwhile, state health minister Veena George directed a probe into the matter and sought a report from the authorities.

The shop where the students consumed shawarma has been sealed and the cook has been taken into custody.

"The shop has been closed and the cook has been taken into custody. Food poisoning may be the primary reason for this. Health Department is monitoring the situation. A special team has also been constituted to investigate the matter," said M Rajagopalan, MLA Trikaripur.

He further informed that the samples of the shawarma have also been sent for testing.

