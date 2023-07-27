‘Jitu Das Is Not My PA’, Says Assam State BJP Chief; Photo Reveals Otherwise

After various media platforms reported that the Diphu Police was questioning his PA in the supari syndicate case, Kalita said, “I do not have PA with the name Jitu as claimed by various media reports and the media personnel should have been careful before stating it or should have asked whether Jitu Das was my PA. In my entire political career so far, I do not have PA with this name. I do have an assistant named Rohit Kumar Baruah but not Jitu Das. Only ministers have PA and I am not a minister.”