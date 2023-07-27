‘Jitu Das Is Not My PA’, Says Assam State BJP Chief; Photo Reveals Otherwise

Assam State President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bhabesh Kalita on Wednesday claimed that Jitu Das, who was summoned by Diphu Police in connection with the supari syndicate, is not his Personal Assistant (PA).
After various media platforms reported that the Diphu Police was questioning his PA in the supari syndicate case, Kalita said, “I do not have PA with the name Jitu as claimed by various media reports and the media personnel should have been careful before stating it or should have asked whether Jitu Das was my PA. In my entire political career so far, I do not have PA with this name. I do have an assistant named Rohit Kumar Baruah but not Jitu Das. Only ministers have PA and I am not a minister.”
However, the Facebook account of Jitu Das contains several pictures of him with BJP ministers and top leaders and most of them were with Bhabesh Kalita. To this, the state BJP president said, “Several people join our party and help us in the events we organise. They greet us with gamosa and click photos with us so it is natural that he might also have photos of the same.”
Claiming that Das is not his PA, Kalita appealed to media personnel to check facts before publishing or broadcasting such kinds of news that may mislead the general public.
Meanwhile, a photo of Jitu Das has emerged where is seen wearing an identity card where it stated ‘PA to State President of Assam’.
Although Kalita denied him to his PA, the photo that has emerged now revealed otherwise.
It may be mentioned that Jitu Das was summoned by Diphu Police after arrested BJP leader Lachit Gogoi confessed that the former was involved in the case.