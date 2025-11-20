Lumding’s JJM Crisis: Abandoned Pipelines, Unsafe Water

The much-touted “Har Ghar Nal” under the Jal Jeevan Mission(JJM) has turned into a nightmare for residents of Shastri Gaon in western Lumding.

Three years after government-installed pipelines were laid, villagers are still forced to rely on untreated water from open wells, exposing families to severe health risks.

Despite the scheme promising piped, safe drinking water to every household, many homes remain without functioning taps. In several areas, construction materials from the scheme lie abandoned, overrun by vegetation and decay.

As a result, families of 50 to 100 members are struggling to meet basic water needs, fetching water from unhygienic sources.

The situation has triggered public outrage, with locals accusing authorities of neglect. The Public Health Engineering Department, responsible for the implementation of the project, has so far failed to ensure potable water reaches the homes.

Villagers report daily hardships and growing frustration as the promised “Har Ghar Nal” remains largely non-functional.

The JJM scheme, which was envisioned as a panacea for safe drinking water in rural Assam, now stands as a stark reminder of administrative apathy and implementation gaps.

