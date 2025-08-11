JJM Water Pipe Burst in Assam's Sonapur Floods National Highway

A major water pipe burst has been reported in Assam's Sonapur, causing artificial flooding on the National Highway connecting Guwahati to Upper Assam. The incident occurred during the preliminary testing of the water supply system under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Sonapur's Chamata area.

As per sources, due to the sudden rupture of the pipeline, a large section of the highway was submerged, disrupting smooth vehicular movement. Despite the flood, traffic continued over the waterlogged road with extreme caution.

Authorities responded promptly by shutting off the water supply to control the situation. The water supply has now been stopped while further repair and maintenance work is underway.

Locals and commuters faced inconvenience due to the flooding, but officials assured that normalcy would be restored soon after the completion of necessary repairs.

