JMCH Announces Hike in Medical Services Post-Durga Puja

Assam's Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) will implement a hike in rates for six types of healthcare services following the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations.
This was announced by the JMCH authorities in a press conference on Friday. According to the hospital authorities, the fees for surgeries will witness a hike from Rs 600 to Rs 6,000; while daily bed charges will increase from Rs 10 to Rs 50.
Further, registration fees will double from Rs 10 to Rs 20, and the charge for paying cabins will jump from Rs 1,800 to Rs 3,000. General surgeries will see an increase from Rs 600 to Rs 3,000, and laparoscopic surgeries will rise from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.
However, the authorities confirmed that the fees for 530 specific medical services will remain unchanged.
Additionally, OPD services will operate from 5 pm to 7 pm after Durga Puja. Furthermore, JMCH will now offer all medical examinations at the hospital itself.