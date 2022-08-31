Jogighopa: Madrasa Demolished After Teacher's Arrest Over Jihadi Links

The government in Assam on Wednesday demolished another madrasa in Jogighopa after it came to light that a recently held Jihadi was employed there.

The decision came after it was revealed that Hafizur Rahman, who was arrested by the police on August 26, used to work at the madrasa.

The eviction drive today took place at Kabaitari in Jogighopa in the Bongaigaon district of Assam. The Markazul Ma Arif Qariana Madrasa was demolished during the drive.

According to reports, police uncovered many explosive and unsettling information about the madrasa while interrogating the arrested extremist.

Mufti Hafizur Rahman had worked at the madrasa since 2018. Following the revelations, the district administration ordered the immediate evacuation of students and razing of the madrasa.

It may be noted that Bongaigaon police had evacuated the madrasa earlier which housed over 200 students from lower Assam region who received education there.

All students were evacuated last night and were sent home ahead of the demolition today.

Meanwhile, in a helping hand to the authorities, the locals of the area under guidance of the madrasa managing committee, reportedly helped in the drive by demolishing the smaller constructions nearby the two-storied madrasa.