Prez Murmu, PM Modi Greet Citizens On Ganesh Chaturthi

President of India Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. She prayed for peace and prosperity in the lives of the citizens.

Taking to Twitter, the President wrote, “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi. Mangalmurti Lord Ganesha is a symbol of knowledge, accomplishment and good fortune. I wish that with the blessings of Shri Ganesh, there should be a spread of happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life.”