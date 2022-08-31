Prez Murmu, PM Modi Greet Citizens On Ganesh Chaturthi

President of India Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday. She prayed for peace and prosperity in the lives of the citizens.
Taking to Twitter, the President wrote, “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi. Mangalmurti Lord Ganesha is a symbol of knowledge, accomplishment and good fortune. I wish that with the blessings of Shri Ganesh, there should be a spread of happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life.”
On the auspicious occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people of the nation. Sharing a Sanskrit shloka PM Modi tweeted, “Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh always remain upon us.”
Moreover, Union home minister Amit Shah extended Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to fellow countrymen. He tweeted, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all the countrymen. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”
It may be noted that the Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year in India with devotees flocking to ‘Ganeshotsav pandals’ and temples to offer prayers.
The auspicious ten-days celebrations are also known as Ganeshotsav and starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.
Meanwhile, after a gap of two years, 2022 also marks the return of celebrations following Covid-19 induced restrictions.