Jogighopa Youth Brutally Assaulted in Public Over Moral Policing

In a shocking incident of moral policing, a young man was brutally assaulted in broad daylight near the Luitporiya Club along National Highway 17 in Jogighopa, Bongaigaon district.

The victim, identified as Moncher Ali of Korea Pahar village, was accused of committing theft at a vehicle garage. Acting on the allegation, a group of local youths tied his hands, garlanded him with sandals, and mercilessly thrashed him in full public view.

Disturbingly, many bystanders chose to remain silent spectators instead of intervening, raising serious concern over the growing trend of mob justice in the area.

Condemning the incident, a youth present at the scene told reporters, “We strongly condemn this act of moral policing and the brutal beating of a boy in a place like Jogighopa. Such behavior is unacceptable. If he had committed theft, he should have been handed over to the police instead of being assaulted in public.

We, the residents of Jogighopa, urge the police and the Deputy Commissioner of Bongaigaon district to ensure that those involved in this moral policing are punished at the earliest.”

The incident has triggered outrage in Jogighopa, with locals demanding swift police action against those who took the law into their own hands.

